Prepare and Become Severe Weather Aware

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 4, 2:18 PM

This Saturday, the Office of Emergency Management is joining with the National Weather Service to host the Severe Weather Expo. The expo is designed to promote community preparedness for the upcoming severe weather season. Mike Gittinger with the National Weather Service.

There will be a kids corner with activities and experiments, presentations from local weather experts, a door raffle, and the Weather Service’s grade school color contest winners will be announced. The expo runs from 10-5 in the Civic Center’s Regency Room and is free and open to the public.

