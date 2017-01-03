Potter County Sheriff Drug Bust on I -40

Potter County Sheriff’s deputies took about $300,000 dollars’ worth of marijuana off the streets after a traffic stop Monday. Around noon Deputies pulled over a vehicle on I-40 and Mile marker 6 near Bushland, after suspicious activities by the suspects a K-9 unit was called to conduct a free air sniff and alerted to the odor of drugs. Two men from California identified as 26-year-old Giovani Caraballo and 27-year-old Eli DelaCruz, were inside the vehicle. A search of the auto found three suitcases filled with 56 bags of pot. Both Suspects were booked into the potter county detention center on felony possession of marijuana charges.