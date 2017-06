A town hall meeting to discuss Barrio community watch is set for Tuesday. Potter County Precinct 2 Commissioner Mercy Murguia will hold the meeting kicking off at 6 pm at the Alamo Community Center on 1502 S. Cleveland.

Commissioner Murguia

Murguia will address the topics of the East Gateway reinvestment zone The Barrio Neighborhood Plan that launched earlier this month and the Barrio Community watch program set to start on the 28th of July.

