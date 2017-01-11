Potter County and AFD Controls Truck and Grass Fire

Potter County Officials said that a trash truck fire leads to a grass fire. The fire took place Wednesday morning at 9:55 a.m. around the Chaparral Hills area. Units responded to the fire at 9:56 a.m.

Poter County Fire Officials had this to say:

Now officials don’t know the length or width of the fire. They said with the wind speeds it took several fire units to put out the fires. Amarillo Fire Dept. assisted with controlling the grass fire and units were able to put it completely out around 11:57 a.m.