Portion of US 87 in Canyon to Close

Some drivers might have a hard time getting around starting Monday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) recently announced that they will close a portion of US 87, 23rd Street into and out of Canyon.

The scheduled railway maintenance for the south tracks will begin Monday, Jan. 23-25, and will reopen on Thursday, Jan.26. Work for the north will be closed Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, and will reopen Thursday, Feb. 2, weather permitting.

Work will consist of removing the tracks and old decking and placing new decking and ballast. Motorists should expect barricades to be placed and construction signs installed on US 87. Downtown traffic traveling north will be detoured on 4th Avenue to 15th Street north to US 60/ Those traveling south will be detoured US 60 to 15th Street and east on 4th Avenue to US 87.