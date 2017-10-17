Portion of Belmont Drive Closes for Tree Removal

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 19, Belmont Drive at 34th Avenue will close for tree removal operations. Additionally, the right lane of eastbound traffic along 34th Avenue will be closed. The closure should only be in effect from 8 – 5, but motorists are asked to find alternate routes. As the roadway is one of the major corridors into the Puckett area, Belmont Drive will be closed at Carlton Drive going north for the duration of the work. It will be re-opened as soon as possible.