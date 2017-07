It’s shaping up to be another big year for growth in U.S. pork exports. Numbers released recently by the U.S. Meat Export Federation show that in the month of May exports rose in volume by 11 percent. Through the first five months of the year, the year-to-date increase was 14 percent. Those are very impressive gains, especially coming off what was a record year for pork export volume in 2016.

I talked about trade numbers and trade policy with Joe Schuele of USMEF.