Custom Classics, Muscle Cars, Rat rods, daily drivers and of course Corvettes all made the scene at the 15th Annual Polk Street Cruise Saturday night in Amarillo.

Becky Houghton with the Amarillo Area Corvette Club, who puts on the event talks about why they do it each year.

The club puts on gatherings like the cruise to raise money to support local charities in the community.

Awards were handed out for Best Wheels, Best Pipes, and Best Overall Vehicle.