Police seek hit and run driver

Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help with their crime of the week. Around 11:00 last Friday night, a 60-year old man was struck and killed as he walked near Center Drive and Clara Street in Cactus. Detectives say he was hit by a light colored four door passenger vehicle or a light colored SUV with possible damage to the front end. Anyone with information is asked to call 935-8477 or go online to p3tips.com. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered if your tip leads to recovery of the vehicle or the suspects arrest.