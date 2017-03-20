Police seek hit and run driver

By Mike Hill
|
Mar 20, 12:59 PM
Long exposure to capture the full array of police car lights. 12MP camera.

Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help with their crime of the week. Around 11:00 last Friday night, a 60-year old man was struck and killed as he walked near Center Drive and Clara Street in Cactus. Detectives say he was hit by a light colored four door passenger vehicle or a light colored SUV with possible damage to the front end. Anyone with information is asked to call 935-8477 or go online to p3tips.com. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered if your tip leads to recovery of the vehicle or the suspects arrest.

Related Content

APD Searching for Woman Who May Be Victim of Domes...
No Injuries In House Fire Near Downtown Amarillo
Murder for Hire Leads Special Crimes to Arson Case...
DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
One teen dead, two others injured after crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized after running red light ...
Comments