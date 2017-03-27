Police Investigating Sunday Night Armed Robbery

The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a man who committed armed robbery on Sunday night. He walked into the Friendly Discount Store at 2900 South Western, put a sack on the counter, and told the employee to put the money in the bag. He then lifted his shirt to flash a handgun, and the woman did as she was told. He took the money and drove westbound on Garland Avenue in what is described as an older, white four door car. The robber is described as a white man around 50 years of age, 6’4″ and around 200 lbs, with brown or gray hair. He also has facial hair that officials said could be a goatee, and he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jacket and jeans. If you know anything about the robbery, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.