Police investigating an early Wednesday morning shots fired call

Police are investigating after an early morning shots fired call. Just after midnight Wednesday morning, officers were sent to a home in the 1400-block of North Lake on shots being fired and a house being struck. They had been sent to the same area an hour earlier on a large fight in the street. No one was found on the first call, and on the second, they found the house and detached garage both had bullet holes. Officers found several spent shell casings by the house and the only description of a possible suspect is a silver or tan Mercury Grand Marquis. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.