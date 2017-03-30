The red Kawasaki motorcycle sought as evidence in the aggravated assault against a Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy has been found. Wednesday night, officers were sent to a restaurant in the 4000-block of Southeast 10th on a report that the motorcycle was on the parking lot. No one was there with the motorcycle and it was impounded as evidence. Justin McIntire was arrested for aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest in the case.
Police find motorcycle wanted in assault case
By Mike Hill
Mar 30, 2:20 PM