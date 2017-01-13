Please Send In Your Survey!

If you received one of those surveys from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) about your cattle, goat, or sheep herd, you have a fast-approaching deadline. If you haven’t done so already, you need to return that survey by January 19. To make it as easy as possible for producers to participate in the survey, NASS offers the option of responding via the internet, telephone, mail or a personal interview with a local NASS representative. For more information or further assistance, call the NASS Southern Plains Regional Field Office at 1-800-626-3142.

Once those surveys get to the folks at NASS, they’re going to get very busy sorting through all the responses as they prepare those highly important cattle, sheep and goat inventory reports that will be issued Jan. 31.