Playa Lake Being Monitored After Spill
By David Lovejoy
Aug 30, 2017 @ 6:54 PM
The City of Amarillo and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified after there were two separate spills from a wastewater collection facility here in Amarillo.

Officials say the first spills took place Tuesday afternoon between 4 and 5 pm; the second happened between 10:45 pm and 3:30 am Wednesday morning.

The spills happened near 1805 Lakeside Drive when a man hole overflowed. The wastewater ran into a drainage channel that takes water to the playa lake located at Lakeside Drive and I-40.

It is estimated that that 215,000 gallons of wastewater spilled during the two time periods. Bypass pumping has been installed and will remain in place until repairs are finished. A disinfectant was placed on the spill area, and the playa lake will be monitored over the next several days.

