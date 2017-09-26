PLAY BALL!

It is official, baseball is back in Amarillo. Tuesday night on the steps of city hall Mayor Ginger Nelson announced the agreement of a 30-year lease with the Elmore Sports Group.

Mayor Nelson

The Elmore Group will pay $400,00.00 in annual rent to the city, the highest amount in the Texas league. The city will retain control of the downtown parking garage, including the proceeds collected during events held at the MPEV

The Mayor added that the next step is the beginning of construction.

Full Announcement: