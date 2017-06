Recent hail events are forcing some area farmers to replant their fields. To help farmers better understand their options on replacement crops, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has put out a special guide. To access that publication, go here:

http://lubbock.tamu.edu/files/2017/06/Hailout-Replant-LatePlant-Guide-TX-S-Plains-Trostle-Byrd-2017-TOC.pdf