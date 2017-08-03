Pickleball has come to Amarillo. Dan Dyer with the Amarillo Picklers Club explains what it is.
The City of Amarillo has recently modified one of the tennis courts at Memorial Park to accommodate Pickleball players.
Community members may soon notice a change at Memorial Park (south of Amarillo College’s Washington Street Campus). At the request of some members of the community, one of the tennis courts has been modified to accommodate pickleball players.Pickleball is a growing sport that has similarities to tennis, badminton, and ping-pong (table tennis). More information about the sport may be found at https://www.usapa.org/ where the Amarillo courts are now labeled as a place for them to play.
