Photo of vehicle possibly linked to air gun window vandalisms released

The Amarillo Police Department is still asking for help finding the suspects in numerous vandalism cases over the past few weeks. There have been approximately 85 reports of a bb or pellet gun being used to break out windows just in the last three weeks. In one incident early this month, a security camera captured video of a white SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition that slowed in front of a home and an air gun can be heard firing from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.