Phone scammers target Moore County

Moore County Crime Stoppers has released their “Crime of the Week”. On Monday, the Dumas Police Department received several calls from residents saying they received a call from a man with a heavy Indian accent claiming to be with either the Treasury Department, IRS, BBB, or the Denver Police Department. He told them they had an active warrant out for their arrest which he would take care of if they sent him money. Officials want to remind everyone that they will never call you asking for money. If you need to report a scammer, call Moore County at 935-8477 or go to p3tips.com