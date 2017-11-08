Penni Bentley From The Amarillo Chamber Talks About Mega Market, The Ag Luncheon & After Hours
By Tim Butler
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 2:47 PM

Penni Bentley from the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce was in studio with Tim Butler and Kelli D’Angelo on NewsDay Amarillo Wednesday morning for our monthly “Chamber Check” Penni talked about the upcoming chamber “Mega Market” on Thursday, November 16th. Click the audio below to listen.

We also talked about Chamber After Hours coming up December 7th at Street Volkswagen – 5000 S. Soncy.

There is a very special Chamber event that is part of the Amarillo Farm And Ranch Show later in the month of November.

For more information go to: Amarillo Chamber Of Commerce

Related Content

Janna Keihl Talks About The BBB Torch Awards And H...
Something Is Wrong
Tim & Kelli’s Wednesday Insta-Poll Ques...
Tim & Kelli’s Tuesday Insta-Poll Questi...
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson Talks About Water, Du...
66th Annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival Novem...
Comments