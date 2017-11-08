Penni Bentley From The Amarillo Chamber Talks About Mega Market, The Ag Luncheon & After Hours

Penni Bentley from the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce was in studio with Tim Butler and Kelli D’Angelo on NewsDay Amarillo Wednesday morning for our monthly “Chamber Check” Penni talked about the upcoming chamber “Mega Market” on Thursday, November 16th. Click the audio below to listen.

We also talked about Chamber After Hours coming up December 7th at Street Volkswagen – 5000 S. Soncy.

There is a very special Chamber event that is part of the Amarillo Farm And Ranch Show later in the month of November.

For more information go to: Amarillo Chamber Of Commerce