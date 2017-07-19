Patrol officer arrests two in night time auto burglary
By Mike Hill
|
Jul 19, 2017 @ 9:57 AM

A man and a woman were arrested in West Amarillo for auto burglary. Around 4:15 Monday morning, an officer saw a car parked in an alley near the 3300-block of Maynor place. When he approached, a man ran from a driveway and got into a parked car. After detaining the two, the officer saw a dome light on in a pickup that was in the driveway that the man ran from. Officers found two Ipods, a camera, and other items taken from the pickup. 33-year old Aaron Ynojosa was booked for a probation violation and burglary of a vehicle with two prior convictions and 30-year old Emily Davis was booked for burglary of a vehicle.

