Part 2 of the Sweet Sixteen kicks off tonight in Tennessee and New York. To start things # 4 Butler takes on #1 North Carolina in the South Region at FedEx Forum Memphis Tennessee. #7 South Carolina goes up against the #3 Baylor Bears at Madison Square Garden in New York for the East Region. #3 UCLA and #2 Kentucky go head-to-head for the South Region at the FedEx Forum and to wrap the tournament up #8 Wisconsin takes on #4 Florida in the East Region.