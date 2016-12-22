Parents Pick Up Gifts for Their Angels

The Salvation Army touched the hearts of 2000 kids for Christmas this year. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Salvation Army employees and volunteers partook in the final stages of the Angel Tree Program. Parents came to the Tri-Stae Fair Grounds to pick up their gifts for their little ones. Jennifer Santer the Director for Social Services for Salvation Army in Amarillo’s said that she is proud how the community responded to the families in need.

One of the parents, who wants to remain anonymous said that this year was a hard year for her. She has two grandchildren and wanted them to have an amazing Christmas. She thanks the Angel Tree, for allowing her little ones the opportunity to smile on Christmas day.

Over 100 volunteers came out to assist with giving toys to the parents. Also, each child went home with toys worth over $200.00. Stephanie Pena said that the toys are either donated to kids they know that are less fortunate or stored and donated for next year’s Angel Tree.

Angel Tree will also like to remind the public that the red buckets seen at stores all around will be collected by Christmas Eve. If you would like to donate, you still have time. All funds go toward the Salvation Army in Amarillo, helping them to fund programs like the Angel Tree and other programs that give a helping hand.