Parents and Minors Reminded Of City’s Curfew

The Amarillo Police Department wants to remind parents and children of the city’s curfew ordinance. Established in 1995, the law states that people under 17 years of age cannot be in public places or establishments between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m.

When first implemented, the department saw a reduction in juvenile-related crime.

Sgt. Brent Barbee with the APD said the ordinance protects the juveniles, and it also serves to protect the public from the bad juveniles and added that juveniles don’t have many places they need to be after midnight.

Minors who violate, or parents who permit them to violate the curfew, can be fined up to $500.