Parents Of Drowning Victim File Lawsuit Against Amarillo Police Department

The parents of an autistic girl who drowned in a city playa lake one year ago have filed a federal lawsuit against three Amarillo policemen.

Sergeants Chris Sheffield and Thomas Callahan and Lieutenant Scott Chappell are named in the civil rights suit that claims that the officers mentally tortured their family by questioning them, accusations of murder and the placement of their other children in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The family were on their way home to California from a vacation when they stopped to stay at the La Kiva Hotel on I-40. The child wandered from their room and her body was later found in the nearby playa lake