Pantex to conduct August 24 Emergency Management exercise

Emergency response personnel from the NNSA and Consolidated Nuclear Security will hold an emergency management exercise Thursday morning at the Pantex plant. From 8-noon, people in the area of FM-683 between Highway 60 and Sage Circle and the Pantex plant may see response personnel simulating response activities as part of the exercise. The exercises test the ability of personnel to respond quickly to emergency situations and ensure the public, Pantex employees, and the environment would be protected in the event of an actual emergency.