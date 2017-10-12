Panhandle Still Drought-Free

Amarillo began today having received 26.47 inches of precipitation during Calendar Year 2017. That means that, even with a few days’ respite on our rainfall, National Weather Service statistics show the city is 8.62 inches above normal on a year-to-date basis.

The numbers for Amarillo are reflective of the absence of drought in the Texas Panhandle. Here’s the latest Texas Drought Monitor map: http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX

In some ways the abundant moisture we’ve received has caused problems. But newly-planted local wheat is certainly looking good.