Panhandle Residents Voice Concern Over Proposed Dairy

Water, money and a way of life were the hot-button issues at a Panhandle town hall meeting Tuesday night. A proposed concentrated animal feeding operation has filed for a permit to build a dairy just west of the community.

Corey Whitt a Panhandle resident voiced his main concern

Scott Kennedy; a retired Pantex worker and Panhandle native thinks the matter should have been brought before the citizens to decide.

Some in the town are not opposed to the dairy but question the site chosen to build it. Others want no part of it.

Mayor of Panhandle Doyle Robinson said that he has talked with other communities about dairies in their towns and the boom of a new business soon turned into a bust. Tax rate increases, a jump in crime and a lowering of property values are just some of his concerns.

But more importantly for the mayor.

This town hall is the first step in opposing the dairy.