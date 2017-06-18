Panhandle residents concerned about proposed dairy farm

Many residents in Panhandle are against a proposed dairy farm to be built southwest of their town. City Manager Terry Coffee tells why he’s opposed.

He adds they’re not opposed to the dairy farm, just the location. Citizens can voice their opinion on the pending project until July 3rd, when the TCEQ is set to vote on the project. If you want more information or to make your voice heard, follow the link

http://www14.tceq.texas.gov/epic/eComment/

You will then be instructed to put in the permit number which is: TXG921475 it will then allow you to post your comments.