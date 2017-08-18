Pampa Police Search For 2 Suspects; 16 In Custody

Pampa law enforcement needs your help finding two suspects who fled from officers early Friday morning.

At about 2:40 am a Pampa Police Officer stopped a car for a speeding violation. When the officer approached the auto it sped off.

The car then came to a stop on North Hobart Street, and police say multiple people began to exit the vehicle and run away.

The officer detained two occupants at the scene and later located 14 other people who had fled, one of which was a 16-year-old.

Upon further investigation, police say all of the occupants of the car had entered the country illegally.

16 people were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol and Police are searching for two other suspects.