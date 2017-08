A Pampa man has died after a motorcycle crash in Wheeler County Sunday night.

56-year old Robert Gonzales was traveling on FM 1046 around 7: 30 pm on a 2005 Harley Davidson 5 miles northwest of Mobeetie.

Department of Public Safety officials say Gonzales failed to negotiate a curve causing him to lose control of the motorcycle and fall off.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and he was not wearing a helmet.