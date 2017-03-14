Palo Duro Canyon zip line damaged in fire

The Palo Duro Canyon zip line was damaged in an overnight fire. Authorities say it happened just after 1:30 Tuesday morning on State Highway 217 just outside the entrance to the canyon. When fire crews arrived, the main building was fully involved. The business has hook ups for camper trailers and tent campers behind the building on the rim of the canyon and about 30 people had to be evacuated. The cause and amount of damage is unknown at this time and the owner says the zip line will reopen in a couple of days.