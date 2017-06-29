PACE officers arrest man; stolen gun recovered

An Amarillo man was arrested on several charges by PACE officers. Wednesday afternoon, officers with the ProActive Criminal Enforcement unit saw a man riding a bicycle in the 600-block of Southwest 41st and stopped him for a traffic violation. He gave two false names before they discovered he was 30-year old Jose Alberto Martinez. As they were arresting him for two outstanding traffic warrants, they found a .22 revolver in his waistband along with marijuana and a pipe. The gun was found to have just been stolen from a home in the 4100-block of South Monroe. Martinez was booked into Randall County on four different charges.