A.P.D. SWAT Team Responds To Call

The Amarillo Police Department SWAT Team responded to a report of a man with a firearm in an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the complex in the 200 block of North Monroe around 7:55 Saturday night after a call about a man with a weapon in a park on nearby.

When officers arrived they said the suspect ran into his apartment. Witnesses told police the man pointed a gun at someone he was arguing within the park.

Attempts were made to contact the suspect via a loudspeaker with no results. Around 10:15 pm the suspect exited his apartment and surrendered to police. APD officials say the investigation is ongoing.