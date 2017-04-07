A.P.D. SWAT ON SCENE

Amarillo Police were called out to an attempted auto burglary in the 3700 block of I-40 at 1 pm today. A witness described the suspect as a Hispanic male driving a white jeep and got the license plate number. The vehicle left the scene before officers arrived but after running the tag they found out the jeep was reported stolen out of Moore County. APD spotted the auto around 2 pm and after efforts to stop it, they found it in a garage at a residence in the 4400 block of Parker. After surrounding the home officers got three people to exit, but the driver of the stolen auto remains inside. APD SWAT and Negotiators were called to the scene to assist. The situation is ongoing and APD is asking that everyone avoids the area