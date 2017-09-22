A.P.D. Seek Suspects In Robbery

The Amarillo Police Department needs your help finding two suspects in an early morning robbery.

The crime took place in a Toot ‘n Totum parking lot at 1400 East Amarillo Boulevard around 6 am Friday morning.

The two suspects approached a 31-year-old man as he sat in his car, showed a firearm and demanded his cell phone. They were unsuccessful in their attempt and fled in a black four-door Lincoln.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males in their 20s.

If you have any information on this robbery please contact Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.