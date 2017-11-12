A.P.D. Needs Help Finding Suspect

The Amarillo Police Department needs your help finding a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a water truck.

The stolen vehicle was later spotted by an employee of the company in the area of Southwest 3rd and South Florida Street.

Officials say the suspect got out of the truck and pointed a gun at the employee who was following him and then fled the scene on foot.

The employee was unharmed and the truck was recovered, but the suspect is still at large.

He is described as a white male with red hair wearing a welder’s style cap and white shirt.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.