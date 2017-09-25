A.P.D. Investigating Two Weekend Armed Robberies

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating two-weekend robberies.

Around 11:50 Saturday night officers responded to an armed robbery call at a business located in the 2600 block of Wolflin Avenue. Police say a man entered the business and pulled a gun on the employees, demanding money from the register. He then left in an unknown direction.

A little after midnight a second call came in about an armed robbery of a business in the 2200 block of Southeast 27th.

Police say a man with the same description entered the business with a firearm and demanded money. He left both locations with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or mixed race male, 6-feet-tall with a beard that may have been painted on, wearing camouflaged overalls.

If you have information on these robberies, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org