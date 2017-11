Amarillo police are investigating an early morning armed robbery.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of East Amarillo Boulevard at the Silver Spur Motel.

One suspect is reported to have fired a shot into the ceiling, he is described as Hispanic male.

A second male suspect was involved and a blond female is the third suspect.

If you have any information on this crime contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org