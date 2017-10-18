A.P.D. Hunt For Armed Robbery Suspect

The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

As a customer was walking to their car in the Best Buy parking lot Tuesday night around 8, the suspect approached pulled a firearm and demanded her purse.

The suspect proceeded to fire into the air and then flee without the purse.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a Hispanic male, in his early twenties, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 130 pounds with a black beard. He was wearing a red t-shirt and armed with a small handgun.

If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to call police at (806) 374-4400.