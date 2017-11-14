A.P.D. On The Hunt For Bank Robber

Amarillo police need your help finding a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Monday evening.

Police say a man wearing a white hard hat, black sunglasses and a yellow safety vest walked into the Wells Fargo at 3929 Bell St. around 6:00 p.m.

The perpetrator then fired a gunshot into the ceiling and demanded money.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, and anyone with information on this case is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.