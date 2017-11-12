Overstreet Announces Run For Potter County Court At Law

Wade Overstreet announced his run for Judge of the Potter County Court at Law Precinct number 2 Saturday evening.

Overstreet is currently the civil division chief at the Potter County Attorney’s Office and touts his experience in handling criminal misdemeanor offenders, hot check writers, and family law cases.

Overstreet says that he is committed to serving every day as judge of County Court, ensuring all parties receive their full measure of due process and fair treatment under the law and adds he will be ready to serve day one if elected.

Pamela C. Sirmon currently holds the position, but will not seek re-election.

Overstreet will face civil litigator Matthew Hand in the GOP primary.