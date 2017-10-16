Open Weather Helps Farmers

A break from the recent run of rainy days has given Texas farmers more opportunity to attend to crops, and that fact is reflected in the Crop Progress report released this afternoon by USDA.

USDA reports a statewide average of 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the seven-day period that ended on Sunday. That’s a big improvement from 4.4 days the previous week and 3.7 days two weeks earlier.

Harvest is running ahead for the three major Texas summer crops ̶ corn, sorghum, and cotton ̶ and the planting of winter wheat across the state is also outpacing the five-year average.

Two areas of concern stand out, however, for Texas crops. Peanut harvest is lagging significantly behind, at just 15 percent complete compared with the 29 percent that the five-year average suggests is normal for this date on the calendar. And, only 73 percent of cotton has reached the bolls opening stage compared with the five-year average of 80 percent.

To see the full report, go here: https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog4217.pdf