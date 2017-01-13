Open Houses Scheduled for Amarillo City Transit

The City of Amarillo wants to encourage citizens to listen in on the open house for the Amarillo City Transit. Transit Master Plan is developed to identify ways to improve Amarillo City Transit fixed route services. The three open houses will give citizens a chance to talk with transit experts, learn about new route concepts. People will also get to share their ideas and suggestions for improving Amarillo City Transit. These public events are part of the City’s ongoing Amarillo Master Transit Plan project. The development of the Amarillo Master Transit Plan will continue over the next six months where there will be additional opportunities to provide input on priorities and proposed changes to the City’s public transportation services.

  • Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5 to 7 p.m.

Alamo Community Center, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

Located on Route 4, Arthur St & SE 16th Ave

  • Thursday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Amarillo Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4 th Avenue

Two Blocks from Transit Center

  • Thursday, Jan. 26, 5 to 7 p.m.

United Citizen Forum Center, 901 N. Hayden St.

Located on Route 1, N. Hughes & N.W. 9 th Avenue or Route 1, N. Hughes & Amarillo Boulevard

Related Content

3012 NW 5th fire
Randall County Junior Livestock Show and Sale Set ...
Jared Miller Named New City Manager
West Texas Brings in the New Year With a High Rank...
31 Vehicles Stolen since January 1st, Amarillo Pol...
Texas Dept. Of State Health Receives Grants that w...
  • Comments

    Comments