Open House Scheduled for Design of MPEV

The Amarillo Local Government Corporation and the Amarillo City Council want to speak to residents as the design for the MPEV, or multi purpose event venue progresses. They will be holding an open house Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Architects and city staff will present design concepts prepared to-date and ask for comments and thoughts from the public. Similar information will also be presented by the design architect at the City Council meeting that evening at 5:00. You can add your input by choosing your favorite from the 14 conceptual facade designs on the city’s website