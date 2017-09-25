Online Predator Operation Results In Arrests Of 7 Amarillo Residents

An online child predator operation has ended with seven Amarillo residents being arrested.

On Friday and Saturday, The Texas Department of Public Safety led an operation targeting child predators with the assistance of Homeland Security and West Texas A&M University Police Departments.

Kenan Griffith White, 46, charged with compelling prostitution of a child younger than 18 years of age

Armando Baca, 53, charged with compelling prostitution of a child younger than 18 years of age.

Michael James Gibbons, 39, charged with compelling prostitution of a child younger than 18 years of age

Samuel Moctezuma, 40, charged with compelling prostitution of a child younger than 18 years of age

William Paul McAlister, 29, charged with online solicitation of a minor

Ezra Shon Gose, 21, charged with online solicitation of a minor

Dakota Rain Taylor, 27, charged with online solicitation of a minor

All seven suspects have been booked into the Randall County Jail.