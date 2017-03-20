One teen dead, two others injured after crash

By Mike Hill
|
Mar 20, 9:15 AM

A teenager is dead and two others were hospitalized after a weekend crash in Wheeler County. According to DPS officials, 15-year old Kynna Peers of Mobeetie was driving a Tahoe south on County Road 4 about 5-miles northwest of Mobeetie Sunday evening. She left the roadway and lost control, rolling it several times. Two passengers were air-lifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. All three were wearing their seatbelts.

