Stolen Pickup Truck Recovered With Tip To Moore County Crime Stoppers
By David Lovejoy
|
Jun 7, 2017 @ 7:40 PM

One of two pickups stolen in Moore County has been recovered and returned to the owner.  On Monday, May 29 around 4:00 a.m., two vehicles were stolen from residents in the West subdivision in Moore County. The truck was found in Lubbock June 2nd after Moore County Crime Stoppers received a tip. A suspect in the case was taken into custody.

Moore County Officials still need help locating the 2nd truck; it is described as a silver 2012 GMC Sierra 4- wheel drive with a black tool box. If you have any information contact Moore County Crime Stoppers at 935-8477

Related Content

Amarillo VA To Host First Pride Celebration And Re...
Former Correctional Officer Sentenced For Possessi...
A.P.D. Investigating Toot’n Totum Armed Robbery
AAA Texas “100 Deadliest Days” Spotlig...
BREAKING NEWS: Flash Floods Throughout Area
Suspect In Custody After Standoff In Borger
Comments