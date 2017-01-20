One person hospitalized after strip mall fire

One person was hospitalized after a fire in east Amarillo. Fire crews were called to the blaze around 6:45 Friday morning in the 900-block of South Grand. When they arrived, they found fire showing from the rear of a strip mall and were met by a homeless man. He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns. The fire was called under control within 30-minutes, and it was found that several homeless people had been camping out behind the building. The Fire Marshal’s office determined that it was caused by a warming fire that had gotten out of control. Damage estimates are unknown at this time.