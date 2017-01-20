One person hospitalized after strip mall fire

One person was hospitalized after a fire in east Amarillo. Fire crews were called to the blaze around 6:45 Friday morning in the 900-block of South Grand. When they arrived, they found fire showing from the rear of a strip mall and were met by a homeless man. He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns. The fire was called under control within 30-minutes, and it was found that several homeless people had been camping out behind the building. The Fire Marshal’s office determined that it was caused by a warming fire that had gotten out of control. Damage estimates are unknown at this time.

Related Content

Wind Advisory In Effect For The Texas Panhandle Un...
Fugitive Killed, Deputy Wounded In Hutchinson Coun...
BBB Advises Caution when Hiring Tree Trimmers in W...
APD narcotics agents arrest two after serving a se...
UPDATE: Two Arrested after Early Morning Call of S...
Borger Authorities Actively Seeking Man Who Fired ...
  • Comments

    Comments