One person dead after early morning motorcycle and pedestrian accident on I-40

A woman is dead after being hit walking across I-40. Around 1:00 Sunday morning, a police officer drove up on a motorcycle accident in the westbound lanes of the 3200-block of I-40 east. While checking the motorcyclist’s condition, he learned that the motorcycle had hit a woman in her 60’s that was crossing the interstate on foot. The motorcycle was driven by 39-year old David Nunn and he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The name of the woman who was killed has not been released pending notification of next of kin.